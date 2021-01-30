HYBRID MULTIMODAL CONTRAST AGENT FOR MULTISCALE IN VIVO INVESTIGATION OF NEUROINFLAMMATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR07026B, Paper

Szilvia Karpati, Violaine Hubert, Ines Hristova, Frederic Lerouge, Frederic Chaput, Yann Bretonnière, Chantal Andraud, Akos Banyasz, Guillaume Micouin, Maelle Monteil, Marc Lecouvey, Marion Mercey, Arindam Dey, Patrice Marche, Mikael Lindgren, Olivier Pascual, Marlene Wiart, Stephane Parola

Neuroinflammation is a process common to several brain pathologies. Despites its medical relevance, it still remains poorly understood; there is therefore a need to develop new in vivo preclinical imaging…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/WomRBY_kJk8/D0NR07026B