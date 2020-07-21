martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
RECOVERY FUND, SOVERINI (PD):”L’EUROPA C’è: ADESSO SPENDIAMO BENE I FINANZIAMENTI”

​​​​​AMBIENTE: PD, SU ECOBALLE TIRRENO TROPPI RITARDI, GOVERNO INTERVENGA

UE. DI GIORGI, RISORSE IMPORTANTI, SVOLTA STORICA PER FUTURO DELL’ITALIA

VERTICE UE, QUIRINALE: APPREZZAMENTO E SODDISFAZIONE, MATTARELLA INCONTRA CONTE

MATTARELLA ALLA CIVILTà CATTOLICA: DA 170 ANNI SIETE UN PUNTO DI RIFERIMENTO

VERTICE UE: PEZZOPANE (PD), 21 LUGLIO GIORNATA STORICA PER EUROPA E ITALIA

UE: SOVERINI (PD), L’EUROPA C’è, ADESSO SPENDIAMO BENE I FINANZIAMENTI.

VERTICE UE: MANDELLI (FI), PER ITALIA è “ORA O MAI PIù”

​​​​​UE. BOLDRINI , ACCORDO STORICO SI GUARDA AL FUTURO

TEAM EUROPE MOBILISES OVER €800 MILLION TO SUPPORT FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS…

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES FORMS DEFENSE AND FEDERAL SOLUTIONS BUSINESS GROUP

(AGENPARL) – NEWPORT NEWS (USA), mar 21 luglio 2020 NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division announced changes to the organization and alignment of its business groups. Following a series of strategic acquisitions and major contract awards, coupled with a review of existing capabilities and the division’s organizational structure, Technical Solutions reconstituted its internal organization in order to better serve existing and future customers while achieving support function efficiencies. The previous Fleet Support group and Mission Driven Innovative Solutions (MDIS) group were merged to form the Defense and Federal Solutions group.

Fonte/Source: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/huntington-ingalls-industries-forms-defense-and-federal-solutions-business-group

