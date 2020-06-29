HUNGARY IS PREPARED TO ASSIST UKRAINE WITH RELATION TO FLOOD PROTECTION EFFORTS

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), lun 29 giugno 2020 “The Hungarian soldiers of the ‘Tisza’ Multinational Engineering Battalion are ready to travel to the location of the floods that are affecting Ukraine, if the Ukrainian authorities require their assistance”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on his social media page on Friday afternoon.

