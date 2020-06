(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), sab 06 giugno 2020 There is no other nation in the world that could have endured such a one hundred years, and at that not only have we endured it, but we are on a winning streak again, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated on Saturday in Sátoraljaújhely.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/the-prime-minister/news/hungary-is-on-a-winning-streak-again