(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mar 30 giugno 2020 “The government will not allow the results of the past ten years to be lost, and it is supporting job-creating enterprises because Hungary is made successful by the work of the Hungarian people”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Monday in Környe, where he presented a funding certificate to Transintertop Limited within the framework of the competitiveness-increasing program.

