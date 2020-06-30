martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
HUNGARY IS MADE SUCCESSFUL BY THE WORK OF THE HUNGARIAN PEOPLE

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mar 30 giugno 2020 “The government will not allow the results of the past ten years to be lost, and it is supporting job-creating enterprises because Hungary is made successful by the work of the Hungarian people”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Monday in Környe, where he presented a funding certificate to Transintertop Limited within the framework of the competitiveness-increasing program.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-and-trade/news/hungary-is-made-successful-by-the-work-of-the-hungarian-people

