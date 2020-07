(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mar 21 luglio 2020 “Hungary and Israel can always count on each other; the friendship and partnership between the two countries is stronger than ever”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Monday in Jerusalem.

