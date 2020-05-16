(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), sab 16 maggio 2020 According to the latest judgement of the Court of Justice of the European Union, in the Röszke transit zone the Hungarian government does not guarantee migrants’ rights and keeps them in detention, Justice Minister Judit Varga told the Hungarian news agency MTI on Thursday.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-justice/news/hungarian-government-s-position-remains-unchanged-hungarian-legislation-and-practice-are-compatible-with-eu-law