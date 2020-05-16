sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

ARCIVESCOVO DI CRACOVIA: WOJTYLA, L’UOMO DELLA SPERANZA FONDATA IN CRISTO

SETTIMANA LAUDATO SI’: COSTRUIRE INSIEME UN MONDO MIGLIORE

FROM THINKING ABOUT THE NEXT NORMAL TO MAKING IT WORK: WHAT TO…

CONFRONTING CLIMATE RISK

HOW US STATES CAN PROTECT CORONAVIRUS-BENEFITS PROGRAMS

WIE DEUTSCHLANDS MITTELSTAND DIE COVID-19 KRISE MEISTERN KANN

HELPING START-UPS OVERCOME INEVITABLE CHALLENGES AND CRISES

OIL AND GAS AFTER COVID-19: THE DAY OF RECKONING OR A NEW…

FASE2, CONTE: SERVE ATTENZIONE E CAUTELA, DOBBIAMO FAR CORRERE ECONOMIA, RESTA DIVIETO…

VIDEO CONFERENCE OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTERS: REMARKS BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » HUNGARIAN GOVERNMENT’S POSITION REMAINS UNCHANGED, HUNGARIAN LEGISLATION AND PRACTICE ARE COMPATIBLE WITH EU LAW

HUNGARIAN GOVERNMENT’S POSITION REMAINS UNCHANGED, HUNGARIAN LEGISLATION AND PRACTICE ARE COMPATIBLE WITH EU LAW

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), sab 16 maggio 2020 According to the latest judgement of the Court of Justice of the European Union, in the Röszke transit zone the Hungarian government does not guarantee migrants’ rights and keeps them in detention, Justice Minister Judit Varga told the Hungarian news agency MTI on Thursday.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-justice/news/hungarian-government-s-position-remains-unchanged-hungarian-legislation-and-practice-are-compatible-with-eu-law

Post collegati

TAXES AND ADMINISTRATIVE BURDENS ARE BEING REDUCED ALSO DURING STATE OF DANGER

Redazione

HUNGARY DOES NOT WISH TO CHANGE ITS TRIED AND TESTED MIGRATION POLICY

Redazione

PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBáN HAD TALKS WITH CHINESE HEAD OF STATE

Redazione

HUNGARIAN GOVERNMENT’S POSITION REMAINS UNCHANGED, HUNGARIAN LEGISLATION AND PRACTICE ARE COMPATIBLE WITH EU LAW

Redazione

CALIFORNIA MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO PRODUCTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Redazione

DIGITALISATION OF THE EU JUSTICE SYSTEMS: NEW WAYS FORWARD

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More