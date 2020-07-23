HUNGARIAN GOVERNMENT SUPPORTING SCHOOLS IN HOLY LAND TO THE TUNE OF ONE MILLION DOLLARS

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), gio 23 luglio 2020 Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Auxiliary Bishop and Patriarchal Vicar for Jordan William Shomali expressed their joy and gratitude regarding a donation from Hungary which the government provided for the operation of Christian schools in the Holy Land, Bertalan Havasi, the Deputy State Secretary heading the Press Office of the Prime Minister informed the Hungarian news agency MTI on Wednesday.

