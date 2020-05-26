HUMANS HAVE BENEFICIAL BACTERIA UNIQUELY ADAPTED FOR LIFE IN OUR NOSES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 26 maggio 2020 (Cell Press) Researchers publishing May 26 in the journal Cell Reports suggest that some of these ‘good’ bacteria residing in our guts, genital tracts, and skin also have a niche in our noses. They found that people with chronic nasal and sinus inflammation had fewer lactobacilli in their upper respiratory tract than healthy controls and were able to identify a specific strain of the bacteria that has evolved to better survive the oxygen-rich environment of the nose.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/cp-hhb052120.php