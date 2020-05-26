HUMANITIES: FACULTY POSITIONS IN HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 26 maggio 2020

We at IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) have embarked on an ambitious journey to be the best Institution in India and among the best in the world. The institute takes an uncompromising position when recruiting its faculty members. We are keen on recruiting those individuals who have demonstrated excellence in research and teaching, and show great promise in continuing to do so. Individuals whose work is interdisciplinary in nature are particularly encouraged to apply. We receive applications throughout the year (without a set deadline). You may apply when you feel you are ready.

Applications are welcome in all areas of Humanities and Social Sciences. Candidates with specializations in archaeological sciences are encouraged to apply. Proficiency in the application of some scientific techniques to archaeology is highly desirable. Selected candidates will be expected to show initiative in research and publication.

Benefits:

Some advantages of a faculty position at IITGN are:

Unparalleled research support

 Generous start-up grants that theoretically have no upper limit

 Separate budget for procuring high-end research infrastructure

 Schemes to attract top-quality PhD students (higher scholarship and early offers)

 Extra travel support to faculty and students

Innovative Curriculum

 World Education Award (2013) for IITGN education model

 Emphasis on project-based learning and entrepreneurship

 Emphasis on humanities and the arts

 International exposure to students

A stimulating work environment

 Modern, world-class, riverfront campus

 Spacious on-campus housing for faculty

 On-site daycare center

 Located in a vibrant hub of renowned academic institutes

Online Rolling Advertisement (with more details):

https://www.iitgn.ac.in/faculty-recruitment.htm

Application:

https://www.iitgn.ac.in/application_instruction.htm

Qualifications and Pay Scales:

https://www.iitgn.ac.in/pdf/Qualifications-and-Scales.pdf

FAQ for Prospective Faculty

https://www.iitgn.ac.in/pdf/FAQ-about-recruitment.pdf

For any questions about the application process, please feel free to contact us at <a

