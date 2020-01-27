(AGENPARL) – Storrs (Connecticut USA), lun 27 gennaio 2020

Assistant Professor in Corporate Communications

Penn State York invites applications for a faculty position, Assistant Professor in Corporate Communications, (Tenure-Track, 36 weeks) to begin August 2020, or as negotiated. Responsibilities: Teach three courses (9 credits) each semester of lower- and upper-division communication(s) classes. Specific courses include the basic speech course (public speaking and/or effective group discussion), internal communication, and digital media courses (graphic design for communications and social media in corporate communication). The graphic media courses should center around digital design, social media (both creating content and management) and mass communication. Instruct students to use Adobe Suite applications (e.g., InDesign, Dreamweaver, Photoshop, Illustrator) relevant to creating/distributing digital media content for mobile, web, and other media channels. Teaching assignments may require teaching day, evening and/or Saturday classes as needed. Ideally, the candidate will bring aspects of new technologies into the classroom. Publish in refereed journals. The candidate will participate in professional organizations, course curriculum, and program development. Advise students and provide career guidance. Participate in campus, university, and community service activities. Qualifications: A Ph.D. in communication(s) or related field required. Prior teaching, research, and professional experience all strongly preferred. Participation in service communities such as IABC, PRSA (or similar organizations related to mass communication) and/or data analytic fields will be viewed favorably. ABD candidates will be considered if there is a clear completion date before August 1, 2020. Graduate degree(s) must have been awarded by an AACSB-accredited institution. Evidence of potential in research and publication is expected. Commitment to high-quality instruction in a student-centered environment is expected. Interest in active and collaborative learning, the instructional use of technology, and hybrid and online teaching is an advantage. Prior college-level teaching experience is preferred. Enthusiasm for working in a multidisciplinary environment is important. Campus Information: Penn State is a multi-campus public land-grant university that improves the lives of the people of Pennsylvania, the nation, and the world. Our instructional mission includes undergraduate, graduate, and continuing and distance education informed by scholarship and research. Our research, scholarship, and creative activities promote human and economic development through the expansion of knowledge and its applications in the natural and applied sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, and the professions. Penn State York is one of more than twenty Penn State campuses statewide. It is a student-centered campus of approximately 900 students; about 25% are adult learners. The coursework for the first two years of more than 160 Penn State baccalaureate majors is offered, as well as ten baccalaureate degrees and five associate degrees. Penn State York is in southcentral Pennsylvania, approximately two hours from Washington, DC or Philadelphia. The campus rests on 51 acres, overlooking the historic city of York. Students and faculty at Penn State York have all the resources of a major research university at their disposal, but in a small college atmosphere. Class sizes are small, and the student/faculty ratio is low; as such, our students receive much individual attention. Our faculty members are committed to providing a high-quality educational experience to their students and are actively engaged in research. Our students receive a world-class education delivered in a small campus setting and have many opportunities to participate in undergraduate research projects supervised by faculty members. For more information about the campus, visit www.york.psu.edu. Inquiries about the position should be addressed to Dr. Robert Farrell, Director of Academic Affairs, Penn State York. E-mail: <a Telephone: . Applicants are required to submit a cover letter and curriculum vitae; other information pertinent to the position may also be included. Finalists will be asked to submit a list of references. All employees must pass a background check. Closing Date: Application review begins immediately and continues until a suitable candidate is found.

