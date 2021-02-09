(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 09 febbraio 2021

Human rights prioritised in call for proposals for INGOs

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs announces a call for proposals aimed at international non-governmental organisations (INGOs). The call for proposals is open from 18 February to 21 March 2019. In this way, Finland will use development cooperation funds to support INGO development cooperation projects and the realisation of human rights.

The promotion of the rights and status of women and girls is reflected in the current call for proposals for INGOs. Photo: Joonas Lehtipuu/MFA



This call for proposals focuses on a number of issues related to human rights, such as sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls, and human rights defenders work.

Human rights are a key element of Finland’s foreign policy and Finland bases its development policy on human rights. Finland has a long history of promoting the rights of girls and women. The promotion of the rights and status of women and girls is one of the priorities of Finland’s development policy, and this is reflected in the current call for proposals for INGOs.

INGOs can apply for support for projects that promote sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls at international or local level. Maximum EUR 5 million has been reserved in this application round for organisations and projects promoting these particular topics.

Other key themes include support for human rights defenders, efforts to combat impunity, and addressing discrimination in development. Maximum EUR 5 million has been reserved for these.

INGOs can also apply for support for projects aimed at fostering an enabling environment for civil society, especially by enhancing freedom of speech. Support is also available for the promotion of tax justice and transparency in the Sub-Saharan Africa. Maximum EUR 2 million in total has been reserved for such projects.

A joint call for proposals for INGOs is announced approximately once every two years. The amount of funding available and the themes at which the funding is targeted vary. Different units at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs may additionally organise more limited application rounds for INGOs when necessary.

Further information on the 2019 call for applications for INGOs: https://um.fi/support-for-international-non-governmental-organizations-ingos-

Fonte/Source: https://um.fi/news/-/asset_publisher/GRSnUwaHDPv5/content/ihmisoikeudet-ingo-haun-keskiossa/35732?_com_liferay_asset_publisher_web_portlet_AssetPublisherPortlet_INSTANCE_GRSnUwaHDPv5_assetEntryId=5206283