martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
ASSISI E IL PERDONO A QUATTRO ANNI DALLA VISITA DEL PAPA

PAROLIN AD ARS, RETTORE DEL SANTUARIO: UN SEGNO DI GRAZIA E UN…

IL CURATO D’ARS: IL PARROCO DI TUTTI I SACERDOTI DEL MONDO

PAKISTAN: A LAHORE CHIESE RIAPERTE A PARTIRE DAL 16 AGOSTO

COVID-19: MESSE NUOVAMENTE SOSPESE A MANILA E INTORNO ALLA CAPITALE

LA PRIMA GUERRA DEL GOLFO: LE CONSEGUENZE PER IL MONDO

“CONOSCI IL TUO PATRIMONIO RELIGIOSO”: QUANDO LE RADICI SI INCONTRANO A SCUOLA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 531 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 569 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2619 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): VOTUBIA, EVEROLIMUS, TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 02/09/2011, REVISION: 26, STATUS: AUTHORISED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 04 agosto 2020

Renal angiomyolipoma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)

Votubia is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with renal angiomyolipoma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) who are at risk of complications (based on factors such as tumour size or presence of aneurysm, or presence of multiple or bilateral tumours) but who do not require immediate surgery.

The evidence is based on analysis of change in sum of angiomyolipoma volume.

Subependymal giant cell astrocytoma (SEGA) associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)

Votubia is indicated for the treatment of patients with subependymal giant cell astrocytoma (SEGA) associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) who require therapeutic intervention but are not amenable to surgery.

The evidence is based on analysis of change in SEGA volume. Further clinical benefit, such as improvement in disease‑related symptoms, has not been demonstrated.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/votubia

