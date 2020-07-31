venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): VITRAKVI, LAROTRECTINIB, ABDOMINAL NEOPLASMS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 19/09/2019, REVISION: 1, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 31 luglio 2020

Vitrakvi is a cancer medicine for treating solid tumours with NTRK gene fusion. NTRK gene fusion is a rare genetic abnormality that can occur in tumours from different parts of the body such as the lungs, thyroid glands and intestines.

Vitrakvi is used in patients whose tumours are advanced, have spread to other parts of the body or are not amenable to surgery, and who have no satisfactory alternative treatments.

It contains the active substance larotrectinib.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/vitrakvi

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): VITRAKVI, LAROTRECTINIB, ABDOMINAL NEOPLASMS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 19/09/2019, REVISION: 1, STATUS: AUTHORISED

