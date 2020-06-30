martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
SCUOLA, SALVINI: AZZOLINA SMENTISCE AZZOLINA

ASSEGNO UNICO: CARNEVALI (PD), PASSO IMPORTANTE PER SOSTEGNO A FAMIGLIE

ASSEGNO UNICO: LEPRI (PD), RIFORMA RIVOLUZIONARIA A SOSTEGNO DELLA NATALITà

GASTENLIJST UITBLINKERSLUNCH 30 JUNI 2020

IL PAPA: L’UNITà NELLA DIVERSITà ISPIRI IL SERVIZIO AL BENE COMUNE DEI…

INSIEME PER L’ITALIA DEL LAVORO”, SABATO 4 LUGLIO CENTRODESTRA IN PIAZZA DEL…

MATTEO SALVINI SU MES-SCUOLA-SICUREZZA/VIDEO

ALUNNI FUORI DA SCUOLA, LA DENUNCIA DI SALVINI REGIONE PER REGIONE

KONING WILLEM-ALEXANDER EN KONINGIN MáXIMA LUNCHEN MET UITBLINKERS

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING AMBASSADOR OF ESTONIA

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): VELPHORO, MIXTURE OF POLYNUCLEAR IRON(III)-OXYHYDROXIDE, SUCROSE AND STARCHES, HYPERPHOSPHATEMIA,RENAL DIALYSIS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 26/08/2014, REVISION: 7, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 30 giugno 2020

Velphoro is indicated for the control of serum phosphorus levels in adult chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on haemodialysis (HD) or peritoneal dialysis (PD).

Velphoro should be used within the context of a multiple therapeutic approach, which could include calcium supplement, 1,25-dihydroxy vitamin D3 or one of its analogues, or calcimimetics to control the development of renal bone disease.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/velphoro

