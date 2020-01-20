20 Gennaio 2020
Vargatef can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started and supervised by a doctor experienced in the use of cancer medicines.

Vargatef is available as capsules (100 and 150 mg) to be taken by mouth, preferably with food. The recommended dose is 200 mg taken twice a day (around 12 hours apart). Because Vargatef must not be given on the same day as docetaxel and because docetaxel is given on day 1 of a 21-day treatment cycle, Vargatef is given on days 2 to 21 with docetaxel being given on day 1. Treatment with Vargatef may continue after stopping docetaxel, for as long as the disease improves or remains stable and the side effects are tolerable.

If severe side effects develop, the doctor may decide to interrupt treatment with Vargatef and resume it at a lower dose. If severe side effects persist, treatment should be permanently discontinued.

For further information, see the package leaflet.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/vargatef

