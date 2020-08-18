HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): TRIMBOW, BECLOMETASONE / FORMOTEROL / GLYCOPYRRONIUM BROMIDE, PULMONARY DISEASE, CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 17/07/2017, REVISION: 2, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 18 agosto 2020

Trimbow is a medicine used in adults to relieve the symptoms of moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is a long-term disease in which the airways and air sacs in the lungs become damaged or blocked, leading to difficulty breathing.

Trimbow is used for maintenance (regular) treatment in patients whose disease is not adequately controlled despite treatment with a combination of two COPD medicines consisting of a beta-2 agonist plus either an inhaled corticosteroid or a long-acting muscarinic antagonist. Long-acting beta-2 agonists and muscarinic receptor antagonists help to widen the airways; corticosteroids reduce inflammation in the airways and lungs.

Trimbow contains the active substances beclometasone, formoterol and glycopyrronium bromide.