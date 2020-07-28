HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): SIVEXTRO, TEDIZOLID PHOSPHATE, SOFT TISSUE INFECTIONS,SKIN DISEASES, BACTERIAL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 23/03/2015, REVISION: 12, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 luglio 2020

Sivextro is an antibiotic used in patients from 12 years of age to treat acute (short-term) bacterial infections of the skin and of skin structures (tissue below the skin) such as cellulitis (infection of the skin and the tissue underneath), skin abscesses (a swollen area on the skin where pus has collected) and wound infections.

Before using Sivextro, doctors should consider official guidance on the appropriate use of antibiotics.

Sivextro contains the active substance tedizolid.