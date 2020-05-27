HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): RYBELSUS, SEMAGLUTIDE, DIABETES MELLITUS, TYPE 2, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 03/04/2020, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 maggio 2020

Rybelsus is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycaemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise

as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications

in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes.

For study results with respect to combinations, effects on glycaemic control and cardiovascular events, and the populations studied, see sections 4.4, 4.5 and 5.1.