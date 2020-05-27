HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): RYBELSUS, SEMAGLUTIDE, DIABETES MELLITUS, TYPE 2, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 03/04/2020, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 maggio 2020
Rybelsus is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycaemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise
- as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications
- in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes.
For study results with respect to combinations, effects on glycaemic control and cardiovascular events, and the populations studied, see sections 4.4, 4.5 and 5.1.
Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/rybelsus