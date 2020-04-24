HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): REVOLADE, ELTROMBOPAG, PURPURA, THROMBOCYTOPENIC, IDIOPATHIC, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 11/03/2010, REVISION: 25, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 aprile 2020

ITP in adults

For the treatment of ITP in adults, Revolade was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in two main studies involving a total of 311 patients who had previously been treated, but the treatments had not worked or the disease had come back.

Revolade was more effective than placebo: in the first study, 59% of the patients who took Revolade (43 out of 73) achieved a platelet count of at least 50,000 per microlitre (which is considered adequate to prevent bleeding complications) after 6 weeks of treatment, compared with 16% of those who took placebo (6 out of 37). In the second study, patients taking Revolade were around 8 times more likely than those taking placebo to reach the target platelet count of between 50,000 and 400,000 per microlitre during the 6 months of treatment.

ITP in children

In children with ITP, Revolade was more effective than placebo in one main study involving 92 children between 1 and 17 years of age who had previously been treated for ITP. This study lasted 13 weeks and looked at the proportion of patients whose platelet count had increased to at least 50,000 per microlitre for at least 6 out of 8 weeks, between week 5 to 12 of the study in the absence of rescue medication. This occurred in around 40% of those taking Revolade (25 out of 63) compared with around 3% (1 out of 29) of those who took placebo. An extension of the study found that Revolade was effective at maintaining adequate levels of platelets in the long term.

Thrombocytopenia associated with hepatitis C

For the treatment of thrombocytopenia associated with hepatitis C, two main studies involving a total of 1,441 adults were carried out. These compared Revolade with placebo for allowing the starting and maintenance of antiviral treatment in patients with hepatitis C whose platelet count was initially too low to allow starting such treatment (less than 75,000 per microlitre). In both studies, the main measure of effectiveness was the number of patients whose blood tests did not show any sign of hepatitis C virus 6 months after the end of treatment.

In these two studies, a higher proportion of patients who took Revolade tested negative for hepatitis C, compared with those who took placebo (23% versus 14% in the first study, and 19% versus 13% in the second study).

Severe aplastic anaemia

For the treatment of severe aplastic anaemia, Revolade was studied in 43 patients and it was not compared with any other medicine. The main measure of effectiveness was the number of patients who responded to Revolade (whose platelet, red or white blood cell count remained above pre-set levels) after 12 or 16 weeks of treatment.

In this study, 40% of patients (17 out of 43) responded to treatment after 12 weeks, and in 65% of them (11 out of 17) the platelet count either increased by at least 20,000 per microliter or it was stable without a need for blood transfusions. Preliminary data from a supportive study are consistent with the result of the main study, with 46% of patients responding to treatment after 12 weeks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/revolade