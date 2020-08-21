HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PLAVIX, CLOPIDOGREL, STROKE,PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DISEASES,ATRIAL FIBRILLATION,MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION,ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROME, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 15/07/1998, REVISION: 42, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Plavix has been compared with aspirin in a study called CAPRIE including around 19,000 patients who had recently had a heart attack or an ischaemic stroke, or who had established peripheral arterial disease. The main measure of effectiveness was how many patients experienced a new ‘ischaemic event’ (heart attack, ischaemic stroke or death) over one to three years.

In acute coronary syndrome, Plavix has been compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in one study involving over 12,000 patients with non-ST-segment elevation, 2,172 of whom had a stent inserted during the study (CURE study, lasting up to a year). Plavix has also been compared with placebo in two studies involving patients with ST-segment elevation: CLARITY, which involved over 3,000 patients and lasted up to eight days; and COMMIT, which involved almost 46,000 patients and in which the patients received Plavix with or without metoprolol (another medicine used for heart problems or high blood pressure) for up to four weeks. In the studies of acute coronary syndrome, all of the patients also took aspirin and the main measure of effectiveness was the number of patients who experienced an ‘event’ such as a blocked artery, another heart attack or death during the study.

In atrial fibrillation, Plavix has been compared with placebo (both taken together with aspirin) in one main study involving around 7,500 patients who had at least one risk factor for vascular events and who could not take vitamin-K-antagonist therapy. The patients were treated for an average of three years, and the main measure of effectiveness was the number of patients who experienced an ‘event’ such as a heart attack, ischaemic stroke or death.

