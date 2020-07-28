HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PIOGLITAZONE TEVA, PIOGLITAZONE, DIABETES MELLITUS, TYPE 2, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 26/03/2012, REVISION: 10, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 luglio 2020

Pioglitazone is indicated in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus:

as monotherapy

– in adult patients (particularly overweight patients) inadequately controlled by diet and exercise for whom metformin is inappropriate because of contraindications or intolerance

– metformin, in adult patients (particularly overweight patients) with insufficient glycaemic control despite maximal tolerated dose of monotherapy with metformin

– a sulphonylurea, only in adult patients who show intolerance to metformin or for whom metformin is contraindicated, with insufficient glycaemic control despite maximal tolerated dose of monotherapy with a sulphonylurea

– metformin and a sulphonylurea, in adult patients (particularly overweight patients) with insufficient glycaemic control despite dual oral therapy.

Pioglitazone is also indicated for combination with insulin in type 2 diabetes mellitus adult patients with insufficient glycaemic control on insulin for whom metformin is inappropriate because of contraindications or intolerance.

After initiation of therapy with pioglitazone, patients should be reviewed after 3 to 6 months to assess adequacy of response to treatment (e.g. reduction in HbA1c). In patients who fail to show an adequate response, pioglitazone should be discontinued. In light of potential risks with prolonged therapy, prescribers should confirm at subsequent routine reviews that the benefit of pioglitazone is maintained.