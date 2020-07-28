martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
Breaking News

AS PALESTINIANS ARE FACING UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES, THE EUROPEAN UNION, AUSTRIA AND IRELAND…

LASCIAMI ANDARE DI STEFANO MORDINI – FILM DI CHIUSURA – FUORI CONCORSO…

NAGORNO-KARABAKH. CONFRONTO TELEFONICO FRA PUTIN ED ERDOGAN, SULLA SITUAZIONE AL CONFINE ARMENO-AZERO.…

THE GOVERNMENT’S WORK FOR THE EQUAL RIGHTS AND OPPORTUNITIES OF LGBTI PEOPLE

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: MI PROCESSANO PER AVER CHIUSO I PORTI MA CON QUESTO…

COVID-19: LETTER TO SECRETARY OF STATE FROM SSAC

JOINT DECLARATION OF FOREIGN MINISTERS OF THE REPUBLIC OF POLAND, THE REPUBLIC…

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA

SAFER STREETS FUND TO TACKLE BURGLARY AND THEFT

TWO REAPPOINTMENTS AND FOUR EXTENSIONS TO THE BOARD OF THE ROYAL BOTANIC…

Agenparl

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PIOGLITAZONE TEVA, PIOGLITAZONE, DIABETES MELLITUS, TYPE 2, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 26/03/2012, REVISION: 10, STATUS: AUTHORISED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 luglio 2020

Pioglitazone is indicated in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus:

  • as monotherapy
    – in adult patients (particularly overweight patients) inadequately controlled by diet and exercise for whom metformin is inappropriate because of contraindications or intolerance
  • as dual oral therapy in combination with
    – metformin, in adult patients (particularly overweight patients) with insufficient glycaemic control despite maximal tolerated dose of monotherapy with metformin
    – a sulphonylurea, only in adult patients who show intolerance to metformin or for whom metformin is contraindicated, with insufficient glycaemic control despite maximal tolerated dose of monotherapy with a sulphonylurea
  • as triple oral therapy in combination with
    – metformin and a sulphonylurea, in adult patients (particularly overweight patients) with insufficient glycaemic control despite dual oral therapy.

Pioglitazone is also indicated for combination with insulin in type 2 diabetes mellitus adult patients with insufficient glycaemic control on insulin for whom metformin is inappropriate because of contraindications or intolerance.

After initiation of therapy with pioglitazone, patients should be reviewed after 3 to 6 months to assess adequacy of response to treatment (e.g. reduction in HbA1c). In patients who fail to show an adequate response, pioglitazone should be discontinued. In light of potential risks with prolonged therapy, prescribers should confirm at subsequent routine reviews that the benefit of pioglitazone is maintained.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/pioglitazone-teva

Post collegati

DECLINE IN FORMAL SECTOR JOBS IN FIRST QUARTER 2020

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PIOGLITAZONE TEVA, PIOGLITAZONE, DIABETES MELLITUS, TYPE 2, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 26/03/2012, REVISION: 10, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): SIVEXTRO, TEDIZOLID PHOSPHATE, SOFT TISSUE INFECTIONS,SKIN DISEASES, BACTERIAL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 23/03/2015, REVISION: 12, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF UNSYMMETRICAL 1,8-NAPHTHYRIDINE-BASED LIGANDS FOR ASSEMBLY OF TRI-AND TETRA-NUCLEAR COPPER(II) COMPLEXES

Redazione

AS PALESTINIANS ARE FACING UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES, THE EUROPEAN UNION, AUSTRIA AND IRELAND PROVIDE €23.5 MILLION FOR VULNERABLE FAMILIES

Redazione

SOLID STATE INTERACTIONS IN THE LA-AU-MG SYSTEM: PHASE EQUILIBRIA, NOVEL COMPOUNDS AND CHEMICAL BONDING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More