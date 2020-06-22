HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): IRBESARTAN ZENTIVA (PREVIOUSLY IRBESARTAN WINTHROP), IRBESARTAN, HYPERTENSION, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 19/01/2007, REVISION: 22, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020

Irbesartan Zentiva was originally studied in 11 trials for its effects on blood pressure. Irbesartan Zentiva was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in 712 patients and with other medicines for hypertension (atenolol, enalapril or amlodipine) in 823 patients. Its use in combination with hydrochlorothiazide was also examined in 1,736 patients. The main measure of effectiveness was the reduction in diastolic blood pressure (the blood pressure measured between two heartbeats).

For the treatment of kidney disease, Irbesartan Zentiva was studied in two large studies involving a total of 2,326 patients with type-2 diabetes. Irbesartan Zentiva was used for two years or more. One study looked at markers of kidney damage by measuring whether the kidneys were releasing the protein albumin into the urine. The second study looked at whether Irbesartan Zentiva increased the time taken until the patients’ blood creatinine levels had doubled (a marker of kidney disease), until they needed a kidney transplant or dialysis, or until they died. In this study, Irbesartan Zentiva was compared with placebo and with amlodipine.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/irbesartan-zentiva-previously-irbesartan-winthrop