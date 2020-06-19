venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): ELEBRATO ELLIPTA, FLUTICASONE FUROATE / UMECLIDINIUM / VILANTEROL, PULMONARY DISEASE, CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 15/11/2017, REVISION: 6, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 giugno 2020

Elebrato Ellipta is a medicine used to relieve the symptoms of moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is a long-term disease in which the airways and air sacs inside the lungs become damaged or blocked, leading to difficulty breathing.

Elebrato Ellipta is used in adults whose disease is not controlled well enough with a combination of inhaled medicines consisting of a long-acting beta-2 agonist plus either a corticosteroid or a long-acting muscarinic antagonist. Long-acting beta-2 agonists widen the airways; corticosteroids reduce inflammation in the airways and lungs; and muscarinic receptor antagonists cause the muscles of the airways to relax.

Elebrato Ellipta is used for maintenance (regular) treatment on a daily basis. It contains the active substances fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium bromide and vilanterol.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/elebrato-ellipta

