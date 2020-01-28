28 Gennaio 2020
The most common side effects with Cometriq (which may affect more than 2 in 10 people) are diarrhoea, palmar-plantar erythrodysaesthesia syndrome (hand-foot syndrome, which involves rash and numbness on the palms and soles), loss of weight, loss of appetite, nausea (feeling sick), tiredness, taste disturbances, changes in hair colour, hypertension (high blood pressure), inflammation of the mucosa (moist tissue that lines certain body cavities) including stomatitis (inflammation of the lining of the mouth), constipation, vomiting, weakness, and changes in the sound of the voice. The most common abnormal results in laboratory blood tests were increased liver enzymes such as aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and alkaline phosphatase (ALP), low white cell counts (lymphopenia or neutropenia), thrombocytopenia (low blood-platelet counts), hypocalcaemia (low blood calcium levels), hypophosphataemia (low blood levels of phosphates), hypomagnesaemia (low blood magnesium levels), hypokalaemia (low blood potassium levels) and hyperbilirubinaemia (increased amounts of bilirubin, a breakdown product of red blood cells).

The most common serious side effects are pneumonia, inflammation of the mucosa, hypocalcaemia (low calcium levels in the blood), dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), dehydration, pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the vessels supplying the lungs), and hypertension. For the full list of all side effects and restrictions with Cometriq, see the package leaflet.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/cometriq

