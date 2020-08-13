giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): CIAMBRA, PEMETREXED, CARCINOMA, NON-SMALL-CELL LUNG,MESOTHELIOMA, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 02/12/2015, REVISION: 4, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 13 agosto 2020

Malignant pleural mesothelioma

Ciambra in combination with cisplatin is indicated for the treatment of chemotherapy naïve patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Non-small cell lung cancer

Ciambra in combination with cisplatin is indicated for the first line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer other than predominantly squamous cell histology.

Ciambra is indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer other than predominantly squamous cell histology in patients whose disease has not progressed immediately following platinum-based chemotherapy.

Ciambra is indicated as monotherapy for the second line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer other than predominantly squamous cell histology.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/ciambra

