HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): CIAMBRA, PEMETREXED, CARCINOMA, NON-SMALL-CELL LUNG,MESOTHELIOMA, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 02/12/2015, REVISION: 4, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Malignant pleural mesothelioma
Ciambra in combination with cisplatin is indicated for the treatment of chemotherapy naïve patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma.
Non-small cell lung cancer
Ciambra in combination with cisplatin is indicated for the first line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer other than predominantly squamous cell histology.
Ciambra is indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer other than predominantly squamous cell histology in patients whose disease has not progressed immediately following platinum-based chemotherapy.
Ciambra is indicated as monotherapy for the second line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer other than predominantly squamous cell histology.
