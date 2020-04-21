HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): CHOLIB, FENOFIBRATE / SIMVASTATIN, DYSLIPIDEMIAS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 26/08/2013, REVISION: 11, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020

The active substances in Cholib, fenofibrate and simvastatin, work in different ways and their actions have a complementary effect.

Fenofibrate is a ‘PPARa agonist’. This means that it activates a type of receptor called the ‘peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha’ (PPARa), which is involved in breaking down fats from diet, especially triglycerides. When these receptors are activated, the breakdown of fats speeds up, which helps clear the blood of ‘bad’ cholesterol and triglycerides.

The second active substance, simvastatin, belongs to the group called ‘statins’. It reduces total blood cholesterol by blocking the action of 3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl-co-enzyme-A (HMG-CoA) reductase, an enzyme in the liver involved in the production of cholesterol. As the liver needs cholesterol to produce bile, the reduced blood cholesterol level causes the liver cells to produce receptors that draw cholesterol from the blood, reducing its level even further. The cholesterol drawn out of the blood in this way is the ‘bad’ cholesterol.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/cholib