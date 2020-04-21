martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
Breaking News

ALDI JOINS FREE SCHOOL MEAL VOUCHER SCHEME

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E ACCESSO AL CREDITO, AUDIZIONE SINDACATI E ASSOCIAZIONI DI…

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E ACCESSO AL CREDITO, AUDIZIONE ABI E SAVONA, PRESIDENTE…

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E ACCESSO AL CREDITO, AUDIZIONE GUARDIA DI FINANZA E…

FIRST CHARTER FLIGHT DEPARTED FROM BANGLADESH TO BRING BRITISH TRAVELLERS HOME

USA: TRUMP ANNUNCIA LO STOP DELL’IMMIGRAZIONE PER CONTRASTARE IL NEMICO INVISIBILE

CORONAVIRUS, BERLUSCONI: UE METTA IN CAMPO MISURE PER LIMITARE VIRUS E SOSTEGNO…

CORONAVIRUS: SISTO (FI), CONTRO PROCESSO TELEMATICO SENZA SE E SENZA MA

UK GOVERNMENT PROVIDES EXTRA £95M TO TACKLE CORONAVIRUS IN WALES

CALENDARIO DEI LAVORI DELLA SETTIMANA CORRENTE

Agenparl

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): CHOLIB, FENOFIBRATE / SIMVASTATIN, DYSLIPIDEMIAS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 26/08/2013, REVISION: 11, STATUS: AUTHORISED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020

The active substances in Cholib, fenofibrate and simvastatin, work in different ways and their actions have a complementary effect.

Fenofibrate is a ‘PPARa agonist’. This means that it activates a type of receptor called the ‘peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha’ (PPARa), which is involved in breaking down fats from diet, especially triglycerides. When these receptors are activated, the breakdown of fats speeds up, which helps clear the blood of ‘bad’ cholesterol and triglycerides.

The second active substance, simvastatin, belongs to the group called ‘statins’. It reduces total blood cholesterol by blocking the action of 3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl-co-enzyme-A (HMG-CoA) reductase, an enzyme in the liver involved in the production of cholesterol. As the liver needs cholesterol to produce bile, the reduced blood cholesterol level causes the liver cells to produce receptors that draw cholesterol from the blood, reducing its level even further. The cholesterol drawn out of the blood in this way is the ‘bad’ cholesterol.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/cholib

Post collegati

„WIR STEHEN AN DER SEITE EUROPAS“

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): CHOLIB, FENOFIBRATE / SIMVASTATIN, DYSLIPIDEMIAS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 26/08/2013, REVISION: 11, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

AKEBIA TRIFOLIATA PERICARP EXTRACT AMELIORATE INFLAMMATION THROUGH NF-κB /MAPKS SIGNALING PATHWAYS AND MODIFY GUT MICROBIOTA

Redazione

UNRAVELLING SINGLE ATOM ELECTROCATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF TRANSITION METAL DOPED PHOSPHORENE

Redazione

IN-SITU CARBON SUPPORTED TITANIUM DIOXIDE (ICS-TIO2) AS ELECTRODE MATERIAL FOR HIGH PERFORMANCE SUPERCAPACITORS

Redazione

THE CPG MOLECULAR STRUCTURE CONTROLS THE MINERALIZATION OF CALCIUM PHOSPHATE NANOPARTICLES AND THEIR IMMUNOSTIMULATION EFFICACY AS VACCINE ADJUVANTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More