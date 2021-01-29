venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

VIOLATIONS OF THE RIGHT TO PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION: UK…

COMPUTING SOCIETY HONORS NSA CYBERSECURITY EXPERT

AFGHANISTAN, PANDEMIA E TEMPESTE INVERNALI AGGRAVANO L’EMERGENZA UMANITARIA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 29, 2021

THE BAHAMAS : 2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.MOLCHAN MEETS THE MINISTER OF UNIVERSITY EDUCATION OF VENEZUELA

KONINGIN MáXIMA BIJ LANCERING ALLIANTIE GENDER & GGZ

UNA COMUNICAZIONE CHE VA INCONTRO ALLE PERSONE

IL PAPA E I SENZATETTO, LO “SCHIAFFO SALUTARE” ALLA MONDANITà

25/01/2021 RIK DAEMS, RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT, INVITES MEMBERS TO SEE PACE AS VEHICLE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): AVASTIN, BEVACIZUMAB, CARCINOMA, NON-SMALL-CELL LUNG,BREAST NEOPLASMS,OVARIAN NEOPLASMS,COLORECTAL NEOPLASMS,CARCINOMA, RENAL CELL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 12/01/2005, REVISION: 56, STATUS: AUTHORISED

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): AVASTIN, BEVACIZUMAB, CARCINOMA, NON-SMALL-CELL LUNG,BREAST NEOPLASMS,OVARIAN NEOPLASMS,COLORECTAL NEOPLASMS,CARCINOMA, RENAL CELL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 12/01/2005, REVISION: 56, STATUS: AUTHORISED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Bevacizumab in combination with fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy is indicated for treatment of adult patients with metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum.

Bevacizumab in combination with paclitaxel is indicated for first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic breast cancer. For further information as to human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) status.

Bevacizumab in combination with capecitabine is indicated for first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic breast cancer in whom treatment with other chemotherapy options including taxanes or anthracyclines is not considered appropriate. Patients who have received taxane and anthracycline-containing regimens in the adjuvant setting within the last 12 months should be excluded from treatment with Avastin in combination with capecitabine. For further information as to HER2 status.

Bevacizumab, in addition to platinum-based chemotherapy, is indicated for first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer other than predominantly squamous cell histology.

Bevacizumab, in combination with erlotinib, is indicated for first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) activating mutations.

Bevacizumab in combination with interferon alfa-2a is indicated for first line treatment of adult patients with advanced and/or metastatic renal cell cancer.

Bevacizumab, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel is indicated for the front-line treatment of adult patients with advanced (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) stages III B, III C and IV) epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.
Bevacizumab, in combination with carboplatin and gemcitabine, is indicated for treatment of adult patients with first recurrence of platinum-sensitive epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have not received prior therapy with bevacizumab or other VEGF inhibitors or VEGF receptor–targeted agents.

Bevacizumab in combination with paclitaxel, topotecan, or pegylated liposomal doxorubicin is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with platinum-resistant recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who received no more than two prior chemotherapy regimens and who have not received prior therapy with bevacizumab or other VEGF inhibitors or VEGF receptor–targeted agents.

Bevacizumab, in combination with paclitaxel and cisplatin or, alternatively, paclitaxel and topotecan in patients who cannot receive platinum therapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic carcinoma of the cervix.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/avastin

Post collegati

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): AVASTIN, BEVACIZUMAB, CARCINOMA, NON-SMALL-CELL LUNG,BREAST NEOPLASMS,OVARIAN NEOPLASMS,COLORECTAL NEOPLASMS,CARCINOMA, RENAL CELL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 12/01/2005, REVISION: 56, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: EVALUATION OF ENDPOINT PCR (EPCR) AS A DIAGNOSTIC TEST TECHNOLOGY FOR SARS-COV-2

Redazione

CORPORATE REPORT: NHS ENGLAND: ASSESSMENT OF PERFORMANCE 2019 TO 2020

Redazione

DEVELOPMENT OF CURCUMIN-LOADED ZEIN NANOPARTICLES FOR TRANSPORT ACROSS THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER AND INHIBITION OF GLIOBLASTOMA CELL GROWTH.

Redazione

28 GEN 2021 – PALAGI E BUNDU (SPC): “IL NOSTRO SOSTEGNO ALLE LAVORATRICI E AI LAVORATORI DELLA POLIZIA MUNICIPALE”

Redazione

ASC ALUM RETIRING AFTER 44 YEARS AT JONES MEMORIAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More