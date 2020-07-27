HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): ALUNBRIG, BRIGATINIB, CARCINOMA, NON-SMALL-CELL LUNG, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 22/11/2018, REVISION: 3, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 luglio 2020

The most common side effects with Alunbrig (which may affect more than 1 in 4 people) are hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar levels), hyperinsulinaemia (high blood insulin levels), anaemia (low red blood cell counts), nausea (feeling sick), low white blood cell counts including decreased levels of the white blood cells called lymphocytes, diarrhoea, tiredness, cough, headache, hypophosphataemia (low blood levels of phosphates), rash, vomiting, dyspnoea (difficulty breathing), hypertension (high blood pressure), myalgia (muscle pain), and blood test results indicating abnormalities of liver (increased levels of ALT and AST and alkaline phosphatase), pancreas (increased lipase and amylase), muscle function (increased CPK) or blood clotting (increased APTT).

The most common serious side effects (which may affect more than 1 in 50 people) are pneumonitis (inflammation in the lungs), pneumonia (infection of the lungs), dyspnoea and pyrexia (fever).

For the full list of side effects and restrictions with Alunbrig, see the package leaflet.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/alunbrig