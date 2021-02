(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 (University of Kent) A new study led by the University of Kent’s Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology (DICE) has found that elephants living around the world-famous Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, are crop-raiding closer to the protected area, more frequently and throughout the year but are causing less damage when doing so.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/uok-hci020421.php