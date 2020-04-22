mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Breaking News

DIECI ANNI FA LA MAREA NERA NEL GOLFO DEL MESSICO

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF APRIL 19, 2020

MONS. VALENTINETTI: GRAZIE ALLA CEI UNA PROTEZIONE PIù FORTE PER I PIù…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 21 APRIL…

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

EUROPA, DI MAIO: TRATTATIVA PIU’ IMPORTANTE DELLA STORIA, CONTE SI BATTERA’ CON…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1778 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1779 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1777 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1777 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

Agenparl

HULK PULLS AHEAD IN LAST MINUTES TO WIN 2020 BEAUTIFUL BULLDOG CONTEST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – DES MOINES (IOWA), mer 22 aprile 2020

Hulk is the hero we need. The three-year-old English Bulldog sped ahead of 7-month-old puppy Hazel in the last five minutes of a weeklong virtual Beautiful Bulldog Contest, sponsored by Sammons Financial.

Over 16,000 people voted in the final
round of the Facebook Poll to decide the 2020 Most Beautiful Bulldog for the 41st
running of the contest. Over the course of the week, 84,000 votes were cast for
32 bulldogs.

Hulk is a brown English bulldog with
white spots and a sweet face. He was crowned the Most Beautiful Bulldog on
Tuesday, April 21, which is National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day.

Hulk’s owners are Justine and Heath
Johnson of Jewell, Iowa. This was their first year entering the contest. They
always wanted to compete, but Justine owns a catering business and they never
had the time. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a loss of business for
Justine, so the family had more time to dedicate to the contest. Additionally,
Heath Johnson is a strength and conditioning coach at South Hamilton High School.
He could have been working the Drake Relays, but instead was home rooting for
his Bulldog.

The Johnson family has three English bulldogs
and they only entered Hulk because they felt he fit the mascot perfectly.  

“He’s just so sleepy and has a lot of personality. We knew he would be the right dog to enter.”

—Justine Johnson

Hulk’s favorite hobbies include sleeping
in a freshly washed basket of clothes, going outside and playing with the family
horse, staring at you for long periods of time, and letting you know when he’s
not getting enough attention or snacks.

“Traditions are important, especially as people look for stability
in uncertain times. That is precisely why Sammons Financial is so pleased to
take part in the annual Drake Beautiful Bulldog contest,” said Rob TeKolste, of
Sammons Financial Group. “We congratulate Hulk for his big win, applaud his family,
and look forward to meeting him face to face in the coming year.”

Typically, several celebrity judges evaluate the contestants
and determine a winner. This year,
everyone was a celebrity dog judge (and you can
get the shirt to prove it).

Beau the bulldog, (pictured below) won the 2019 contest and has been enjoying his reign as the Drake Relays mascot. He will attend a future event to pass along the crown to Hulk.

The contest is
expected to return to its traditional festival and pageant format complete with
a rescue festival and a family fun zone in 2021.

The post Hulk pulls ahead in last minutes to win 2020 Beautiful Bulldog Contest appeared first on Drake University Newsroom.

Fonte/Source: https://news.drake.edu/2020/04/21/hulk-pulls-ahead-in-last-minutes-to-win-2020-beautiful-bulldog-contest/

Post collegati

HULK PULLS AHEAD IN LAST MINUTES TO WIN 2020 BEAUTIFUL BULLDOG CONTEST

Redazione

BOEING ANNOUNCES KEY ORGANIZATION, LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Redazione

COVID-19: WE CALL ON ALL EU INSTITUTIONS AND MEMBER STATES FOR AN AMBITIOUS RECOVERY PLAN FOR A SUSTAINABLE, RESILIENT AND SOCIALLY-JUST EUROPE, WHICH LEAVES NO PLACES AND NO PEOPLE BEHIND

Redazione

STATE AID: COMMISSION APPROVES €200 MILLION IRISH SCHEME TO SUPPORT COMPANIES AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE – TOURISM IN COVID-19 CRISIS: MEPS DEMAND CLEAR ACTION PLAN TO HELP THE SECTOR

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE – MORE AMBITION NEEDED FOR EU RECOVERY INSTRUMENTS, SAYS MAJORITY OF MEPS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More