HR’S WEEKLY NEWSLETTER CONTINUES TO ENGAGE FACULTY AND STAFF THROUGH ARRAY OF RESOURCES

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mar 28 aprile 2020
The Office of Human Resources (OHR) continues to update its weekly newsletter dedicated to providing outreach and engagement resources for faculty and staff. OHR’s April Pro-Dev calendar is also available on this weekly newsletter.
Bookmark http://media.clemson.edu/humanres/CUStayConnected.pdf for ongoing updates each Monday.
0http://media.clemson.edu/humanres/CUStayConnected.pdf’>http://media.clemson.edu/humanres/CUStayConnected.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/hrs-weekly-newsletter-continues-to-engage-faculty-and-staff-through-array-of-resources/