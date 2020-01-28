(AGENPARL) – Carlisle (Pennsylvania), mar 28 gennaio 2020

Harrisburg, PA – Nichole Mendinsky has been promoted to practice area leader of the land development service group at Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG). She will be responsible for the group’s vision and strategy, staff development, project delivery, client management, and sales.



One of her primary tasks will be increasing the firm’s presence in the community revitalization and institutional development markets, with a specific emphasis on the higher education, healthcare and senior living sectors.



“HRG works to make the places we live feel like home by enhancing safety, promoting health and wellness, connecting people and places, and promoting strong economies,” company president Jason Fralick says. “Community and institutional development are natural extensions of the work we’ve been doing for more than 50 years, and Nichole is the perfect person to grow our presence in these markets. She has a passion for community and a unique blend of skills in planning, site design, and landscape architecture.”



Mendinsky is a registered landscape architect, a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, and a certified park and recreation professional. She has 12 years of experience in the planning and design of plazas and courtyards, parks and recreational facilities, and a wide variety of commercial and institutional campuses.



ABOUT HRG



Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG) is a nationally ranked design firm providing civil engineering, surveying, and environmental services. The firm was founded in Harrisburg in 1962 and has grown to employ more than 200 people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. For more information, please visit the website at www.hrg-inc.com.