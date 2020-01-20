20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

IL NUOVO RAPPORTO OXFAM SULLA “TERRA DELLE DISUGUAGLIANZE”

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE GROWS BY 7.3%

PRESS RELEASE: PM HOSTS FIRST EVER UK-AFRICA INVESTMENT SUMMIT IN LONDON

LIBIA, DI MAIO: CONFERENZA DI BERLINO RAGGIUNGE RISULTATI PREFISSI, ORA CAUTELA E…

LIBIA, APPROVATA DICHIARAZIONE FINALE DAI PARTECIPANTI DELLA CONFERENZA DI BERLINO

LIBIA, MERKEL: SOLUZIONE POLITICA, CONTROLLO EMBARGO ARMI PIù CONTROLLATO

NASA, SPACEX COMPLETE FINAL MAJOR FLIGHT TEST OF CREW SPACECRAFT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

Home » HOW WOOD IS THIS? DAF TIMBER RESEARCHER WINS NATIONAL AWARD
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network

HOW WOOD IS THIS? DAF TIMBER RESEARCHER WINS NATIONAL AWARD

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Queensland (Australia), lun 20 gennaio 2020

A Queensland Government timber engineer has been recognised at the illus-tree-ous Australian Young Researchers’ Conference for research that will save timber manufacturers time, money and resources. 

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said Adam Faircloth won a prize for best presentation for his research into a non-destructive evaluation system for mass timber panels.

“The manufacture of cross-laminated timber (CLT) products for full-scale applications has increased over the past decade and has placed pressure on manufacturers assessing the quality of these products,” Mr Furner said.

“At the moment these panels are assessed using static or destructive methods and while they provide accurate results, they are costly, time-consuming and destructive.

“Mr Faircloth’s work means timber panels don’t have to be destroyed to be assessed and will allow manufacturers to rapidly assess the stiffness and shear properties to determine uses for the product.”

Mr Faircloth said his research was part of a program of work from the department’s Forest Products Innovation team that would help manufacturers of mass timber panels save time, money and resources.

“Non-destructive grading techniques were commonly used in the manufacturing process for solid and engineered timber products,” he said.

“There is a need for a similar process for CLT products. The damping characteristics of CLT are important to quantify for use in construction applications for floors and walls to improve acoustic and vibration characteristics.”

Mr Faircloth will now go on to represent Australia in the 22nd Young Researchers Conference—an international event held in London in March 2020.

He is currently completing his Doctor of Philosophy at Griffith University.

The Young Researchers’ Conference series aims to develop awareness among young engineers of the importance and potential of research in advancing structural engineering.

The ‘Development of a Non-Destructive Evaluation Method for Mass Timber Panels’ project is funded through the ARC Future Timber Hub.

Media:             Ron Goodman            0427 781 920

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/1/20/how-wood-is-this-daf-timber-researcher-wins-national-award

Related posts

FRANCE : LA « BOîTE à OUTILS MéTHANISATION » – UN NOUVEAU PARTENARIAT SIGNé ENTRE LA BANQUE DES TERRITOIRES (CDC) ET LA BEI POUR FAVORISER LA BONNE STRUCTURATION DES PROJETS DE MéTHANISATION TERRITORIAUX ET DE PETITE TAILLE

Redazione

HOW WOOD IS THIS? DAF TIMBER RESEARCHER WINS NATIONAL AWARD

Redazione

GUIDANCE: INVESTIGATION OR ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS (COURT, INSOLVENCY, TAX): APPLICATIONS (PG43)

Redazione

QATAR FIRST BANK: ADDITIONAL SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE REGARDING THE SIGNING BY A SUBSIDIARY OF A CONDITIONAL SALE CONTRACT FOR ITS ENTIRE STAKE

Redazione

QC DONATES BREASTMILK TO INFANT EVACUEES IN BATANGAS

Redazione

INSIGHT – JAPANESE DEFENCE MARKET SEEKS INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATORS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More