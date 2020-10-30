venerdì, Ottobre 30, 2020
HOW WE BECOME CO2-NEUTRAL

(AGENPARL) – WOLFSBURG (GERMANY), ven 30 ottobre 2020

From A to Z

The Volkswagen Group will achive its goal of being climate neutral by 2050 by taking a holistic approach based on these steps:

1. Reduce energy consumption effectively and sustainably.
2. Switch energy supply to renewable sources.
3. Compensate the emissions that currently cannot be avoided.

In conjunction with the electrification strategy, these three principles enable Volkswagen to effectively contribute to combatting global warming. Like Herbert Diess says: „We must not and will not miss any opportunity to further improve our resource efficiency and promote approaches to reuse and recycle materials, energy, and water“.  

Fonte/Source: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/stories/2020/10/29-climate-measures-of-the-volkswagen-group.html

