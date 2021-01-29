venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 700 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 701 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

IL TEAM DELL’OMS INIZIA COLLOQUI FACCIA A FACCIA CON ESPERTI CINESI A…

CONSULTAZIONI, CENTRODESTRA: AL PRESIDENTE DELLA REPUBBLICA è STATA QUINDI CONFERMATA LA NOSTRA…

STATI UNITI, BIDEN POTENZIA GLI AIUTI AI POVERI. IL PLAUSO DEI VESCOVI

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – CELEBRAZIONE DEL GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – GRUPPI PARLAMENTARI, COSTITUZIONE E COMPOSIZIONE. UFFICIO DI PRESIDENZA…

GOVERNO, CDM APPROVA DECRETO LEGGE PER RINVIO CARTELLE ESATTORIALI AL 28 FEBBRAIO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – VOTO REGIONALE N. 48 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO MINISTERIALE DI INDIVIDUAZIONE, PER L’ANNO…

Agenparl

HOW VOLKSWAGEN AUTOMOTIVE CLOUD WILL HELP SHAPE THE CONNECTED CAR OF TOMORROW

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WOLFSBURG (GERMANY), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Zoran Lazovski, Chief Executive Officer at VW.AC, leads the team of almost 200 experts and counting. He says basing the unit in Seattle has enabled Volkswagen to attract many cloud computing experts who are passionate about building software for an automotive company that sells more than 10 million vehicles worldwide every year.

“We’ve already hired top talent on the team but we’re still growing. We want to attract even more best-in-breed expertise, especially in cloud innovation,” said Lazovski. “One of our biggest draws is the opportunity to solve challenges at the scale of one of the world’s largest automakers.”

“We invent very quickly here at VW.AC. To do that, we’ve built a value-led culture that is rooted in trust, accountability, teamwork, innovation, and integrity,” he added. “We’re organized into small, agile teams that use remote mob programming, overall retrospectives, and other methods to collaborate and continuously improve the way they work. We also actively seek to create teams made up of people with different backgrounds and experiences because diversity leads to better ideas, solutions, and experiences.”

Currently, the Volkswagen Group writes less than 10 percent of the software embedded in its vehicles, the rest of which is tied to third-party-owned proprietary software. With efforts like the Car.Software Organisation and VW.AC, the Volkswagen Group aims to write 60 percent of the vehicle software in the next few years, providing a foundation for truly integrated end-to-end software.

Fonte/Source: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/stories/2021/01/how-volkswagen-automotive-cloud-will-help-shape-the-connected.html

Post collegati

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 700 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Redazione

FINASTERIDE TABLET, FILM COATED [CARDINAL HEALTH]

Redazione

(28/01/2021) DOC. APPROVATO – DOC.CR.P.04) PROPOSTE DI REVISIONE DEL DECRETO LEGISLATIVO 6 MARZO 2017, N. 40 RECANTE: “ISTITUZIONE E DISCIPLINA DEL SERVIZIO CIVILE UNIVERSALE, A NORMA DELL’ARTICOLO 8 DELLA LEGGE 6 GIUGNO 2016, N. 106”

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 701 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Redazione

ADVANTUS SOFT CHEW (IMIDACLOPRID) TABLET, CHEWABLE [BAYER HEALTHCARE, LLC ANIMAL HEALTH DIVISION]

Redazione

HOW VOLKSWAGEN AUTOMOTIVE CLOUD WILL HELP SHAPE THE CONNECTED CAR OF TOMORROW

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More