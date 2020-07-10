venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULLE FORME DI VIOLENZA FRA I MINORI: AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONE…

WWW.MIUR.GOV.IT – FILOSOFIA, SCUOLA ESTIVA PER I DOCENTI PER RINNOVARE LE PRATICHE…

AMBASSADOR KOZAK REMARKS AT SUMMIT OF AMERICAS CHAIR TRANSITION CEREMONY

IN A WORLD OF DISORDER, EUROPE NEEDS PARTNERS

THE UNITED STATES ASSUMPTION OF THE SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS CHAIR

THE UNITED STATES ASSUMPTION OF THE SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS CHAIR

UNITED KINGDOM-COLOMBIA TRADE DIALOGUE: A NEW RELATIONSHIP FOR A NEW WORLD

THE BAHAMAS INDEPENDENCE DAY

THE BAHAMAS INDEPENDENCE DAY

THE BAHAMAS INDEPENDENCE DAY

Agenparl

HOW VENUS FLYTRAPS SNAP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 10 luglio 2020 (University of Zurich) Venus flytraps catch spiders and insects by snapping their trap leaves. This mechanism is activated when unsuspecting prey touch highly sensitive trigger hairs twice within 30 seconds. A study led by researchers at the University of Zurich has now shown that a single slow touch also triggers trap closure – probably to catch slow-moving larvae and snails.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-07/uoz-hvf070920.php

Post collegati

CSU AND PARTNERS CREATE MINE TAILINGS NEXUS TO IMPROVE EDUCATION, INDUSTRY BEST PRACTICES

Redazione

STUDY PINPOINTS BRAIN CELLS THAT TRIGGER SUGAR CRAVINGS AND CONSUMPTION

Redazione

INVENTION: “NANOCAGE” TOOL UNTANGLES (MOLECULAR) SPAGHETTI

Redazione

BUILDING SURGE ICU CAPACITY DURING COVID-19

Redazione

EXTRAORDINARY REGENERATION OF NEURONS IN ZEBRAFISH

Redazione

HOW VENUS FLYTRAPS SNAP

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More