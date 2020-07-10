HOW VENUS FLYTRAPS SNAP

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 10 luglio 2020 (University of Zurich) Venus flytraps catch spiders and insects by snapping their trap leaves. This mechanism is activated when unsuspecting prey touch highly sensitive trigger hairs twice within 30 seconds. A study led by researchers at the University of Zurich has now shown that a single slow touch also triggers trap closure – probably to catch slow-moving larvae and snails.

