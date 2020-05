(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 30 maggio 2020 Toxic versions of the protein tau are believed to cause death of neurons of the brain in Alzheimer’s disease. A new study shows that the spread of toxic tau in the human brain in elderly individuals may occur via connected neurons. The researchers could see that beta-amyloid facilitates the spread of toxic tau.

