domenica, Maggio 31, 2020
Breaking News

2 GIUGNO, CHIGI: SU INIZIATIVA CELEBRAZIONI NESSUN RUOLO DA PORTAVOCE E UFFICIO…

IL PAPA: PORRE FINE ALLA PANDEMIA DELLA POVERTà CON L’AIUTO DELLO SPIRITO…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 30 MAY…

SIX-MONTH REPORT ON DEMOLITIONS AND SEIZURES IN THE WEST BANK, INCLUDING EAST…

CON IL ROSARIO IL PAPA INVOCA L’AIUTO DELLA VERGINE, UNITO AI SANTUARI…

IL PAPA AI SACERDOTI ROMANI: NELLA TEMPESTA NON AVETE ABBANDONATO IL GREGGE

GRECH: LA CHIESA RAFFORZI LA SINODALITà PER AFFRONTARE IL DOPO PANDEMIA

JATTA: LE CORNICI “RITROVATE” E LA PALA ODDI RESTAURATA

PENTECOSTE, UNA VEGLIA UNISCE IL MONDO

COVID: BORGHI (PD): CENTRODESTRA IN CRISI, ESULTA PER PAROLE PM

Agenparl

HOW TO WASH A HEART

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 31 maggio 2020

Bhanu Kapil’s extraordinary and original work been published in the U.S. over the last two decades to create what she calls in Ban en Banlieue (2015) a ‘Literature that is not made from literature.’ During that time Kapil has established herself as one of our most important and ethical writers, whose books often defy categorisation, as she fearlessly engages with colonialism and its ongoing and devastating aftermath. Always at the centre of her books and performances are the experiences of the body, and, whether she is exploring racism, violence, the experiences of diaspora communities in India, England or America, what emerges is a heart-stopping, life-affirming way of telling the near impossible-to-be-told.

How To Wash A Heart, Kapil’s first full-length collection published in the U.K., depicts the complex relations that emerge between an immigrant guest and a citizen host. Drawn from a first performance at the ICA in London in 2019, and using poetry as a mode of interrogation that is both rigorous, compassionate, surreal, comic, painful and tender, by turn, Kapil begins to ask difficult and urgent questions about the limits of inclusion, hospitality and care.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/how-to-wash-a-heart-9781789621686?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

RAMSGATE

Redazione

RUSSOMANIA

Redazione

HOW TO WASH A HEART

Redazione

CITADEL

Redazione

THE CHRONICLE OF CONSTANTINE MANASSES

Redazione

FANCY IN EIGHTEENTH-CENTURY EUROPEAN VISUAL CULTURE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More