martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 30, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: 'BUILD BUILD BUILD': PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCES NEW DEAL FOR BRITAIN

REMARKS AT A VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION ON U.S. ENGAGEMENT ON LGBTI ISSUES

VIETNAM: A REMARKABLE RESPONSE WITH LIMITED MEANS

HOW TO USE GENDER APPROACHES TO BUILD CLIMATE RESILIENCE: TIPS FOR DESIGNING ADB PROJECTS BASED ON EXPERIENCES IN THE PACIFIC

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mar 30 giugno 2020

Publication | June 2020


How to Use Gender Approaches to Build Climate Resilience: Tips for Designing ADB Projects based on Experiences in the Pacific

This note provides practical guidance for designing projects that seek both to build resilience to climate risks and promote gender equality.

It is intended for ADB project officers and their government counterparts, specifically for Pacific island countries. Recommendations focus primarily on projects that aim to help strengthen women’s resilience to external shocks. The note looks at how to ensure systematic coordination, assess gender-differentiated climate change risks, promote women’s meaningful participation, identify gender-transformative approaches, and develop gender-sensitive monitoring and evaluation plans.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_publications/~3/wucamHTtnwg/gender-approaches-climate-resilience-pacific

