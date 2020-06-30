How to Use Gender Approaches to Build Climate Resilience: Tips for Designing ADB Projects based on Experiences in the Pacific

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mar 30 giugno 2020

This note provides practical guidance for designing projects that seek both to build resilience to climate risks and promote gender equality.

It is intended for ADB project officers and their government counterparts, specifically for Pacific island countries. Recommendations focus primarily on projects that aim to help strengthen women’s resilience to external shocks. The note looks at how to ensure systematic coordination, assess gender-differentiated climate change risks, promote women’s meaningful participation, identify gender-transformative approaches, and develop gender-sensitive monitoring and evaluation plans.