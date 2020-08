(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 05 agosto 2020 Source: Global Handwashing Partnership (GHP). Published: 5/20/2020.

This six-page brief provides suggestions for crisis planning and risk communication particular to hand hygiene and related issues for COVID-19. It also suggests some ways to accelerate planning to shape effective behavior change initiatives, and offers some tips particular to crisis communication.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23299