HOW TO SAVE YOUR PLANET ONE OBJECT AT A TIME

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 10 agosto 2020 Sometimes it can feel overwhelming thinking about all that needs to be done to save our planet. This book is the antidote to that feeling. Easy to read and easy to do — here’s all the information and inspiration you need to make a difference, simply by making smart choices about everyday objects, tasks and habits. Environmental scientist Dr Tara Shine guides you from room to room and occasion to occasion with environmentally friendly solutions, backed by science. From swapping bottled soap to bars, to replacing cling film with a simple plate, you will reduce your environmental footprint in an instant, while saving money. This book busts persistent myths and will once and for all show that living sustainably can be both fun and convenient. Besides, it will not only have a positive impact on the environment, but your wellbeing too!

