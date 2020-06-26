sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
HOW TO REDEFINE YOUR B2B MARKETING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), ven 26 giugno 2020

Event Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Learn six actionable ways that B2B companies are adjusting their marketing plans in the pandemic.

Business-to-business (B2B) companies are adjusting their marketing activities to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. How should they shift their messaging, their campaigns and their plans? This presentation covers six actionable ways that B2B companies are adjusting, including immediate steps they’re taking to identify opportunities, redeploy their sales and marketing teams, and making bold moves to elevate their brands.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/entrepreneurship/2020-07/how-to-redefine-your-b2b.html

