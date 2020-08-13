HOW TO PRACTICE YOUR FAITH WHILE BEING AN OFFICER – Q&A TO BE HELD AS PART OF LATEST RECRUITMENT DRIVE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 13 agosto 2020

Thursday 13 August 2020

Recruitment is now open – and West Yorkshire Police is holding a question and answer session next week on faith in policing, as we strive to build a workforce which reflects all our county’s diverse communities.

The Force is engaging with people from a range of religious backgrounds to highlight the opportunities a career with the force can offer, and the ‘Faith in Policing’ Facebook Live will answer any questions applicants may have, including how they can practice their faith while being a serving police officer.

Officers and staff from different faiths and the faith staff associations will be on hand to provide an insight on the West Yorkshire Police Facebook page on 18 August at 3pm.

Recruitment is currently open for our Police Constable Degree Apprenticeships and further information on how to apply will be covered as part of the Facebook Live.

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell said:

“We want to highlight how keen we are to recruit talented individuals from a whole range of faith backgrounds, many of which are currently under represented. The event will explain what a rewarding role it is and address any questions or concerns.

“If you are observant, then there is support available, such as longer tunic uniforms for women, reasonable adjustments for prayer time and allowances around religious days where it is practicable.

“The Force also has over 30 prayer rooms and quiet spaces to allow officers and staff to practice their faith and for time for reflection.

“Whether or not you’re observant, we want everyone to know that West Yorkshire Police will be a welcoming environment for people from faith backgrounds.”

Officers and staff from the West Yorkshire Police’s Jewish Police Association, Association of Muslim Police, Chaplaincy and Christian Police Association will be on hand to answer any questions throughout the Facebook Live.

The Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship is a three year programme taught alongside Leeds Trinity University. Learning will be split between the Force’s Carr Gate training complex and the university’s Horsforth campus.

It is on-the-job training and new recruits will be paid police officers from day one with a salary of £20,879, which will increase to a minimum of £26,371 after the three-year training has been completed.

For more information on our current recruitment window and how to become a police officer, visit the West Yorkshire Police website

