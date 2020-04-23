venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
HOW TO GET THERE

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, gio 23 aprile 2020

Conference Location            

Marina Congress Center

Katajanokanlaituri 6
00160
Helsinki, Finland 

Marina
Congress Center has a fantastic location in Helsinki city centre by the
sea in Katajanokka, just a couple of minutes walk from Kauppatori
market square and a short walk from Helsinki railway station.

From Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

By bus

From
Helsinki-Vantaa Airport take buses 615 or Finnair City Bus to downtown
Helsinki (Helsinki railway station is the final stop). From Helsinki
railway station walk across to Stockmann department store and take tram
no 4. Get off at the 4th stop (Kauppiaankatu). Walk a bit backwards and
turn left to Kauppiaankatu. Walk one block down towards the sea and
Marina Congress Center and Scandic Grand Marina hotel are on your left
hand side.

By train
From Helsinki-Vantaa
Airport take train I or P. Helsinki railway station is the final stop.
Both trains (I and P) run to Helsinki railway station, train I is few
minutes faster. From Helsinki railway station walk across to Stockmann
department store and take tram no 4. Get off at the 4th stop
(Kauppiaankatu). Walk a bit backwards and turn left to Kauppiaankatu.
Walk one block down towards the sea and Marina Congress Center and
Scandic Grand Marina hotel are on your left hand side.

By car

From
Helsinki-Vantaa Airport take highway 45 towards Helsinki downtown.
Follow signs marked Centrum. From Pohjoisranta street, follow signs to
Katajanokka. You will cross a small bridge and see Marina Congress
Center and Scandic Grand Marina hotel.

From Helsinki railway station

By tram

Walk across to Stockmann department store and take tram no 4. Get off
at the 4th stop (Kauppiaankatu). Walk a bit backwards and turn left to
Kauppiaankatu. Walk one block down towards the sea and Marina Congress
Center and Scandic Grand Marina hotel are on your left hand side.

By car

Follow signs towards Katajanokka. Head east along Kaivokatu to
Kaisaniemenkatu and turn left in the roundabout (1st exit) to
Unioninkatu. Turn left to Aleksanterinkatu and right to Mariankatu and
then left towards Katajanokka. Continue along Kanavakatu until you see
Marina Congress Center.

Fonte/Source: https://graphene-flagship.eu/grapheneweek/editions/GrapheneWeek2019/Pages/How-to-get-there.aspx

