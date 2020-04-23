HOW TO GET THERE

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, gio 23 aprile 2020





Katajanokanlaituri 6

00160

Helsinki, Finland

Marina

Congress Center has a fantastic location in Helsinki city centre by the

sea in Katajanokka, just a couple of minutes walk from Kauppatori

market square and a short walk from Helsinki railway station.

From Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

By bus

From

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport take buses 615 or Finnair City Bus to downtown

Helsinki (Helsinki railway station is the final stop). From Helsinki

railway station walk across to Stockmann department store and take tram

no 4. Get off at the 4th stop (Kauppiaankatu). Walk a bit backwards and

turn left to Kauppiaankatu. Walk one block down towards the sea and

Marina Congress Center and Scandic Grand Marina hotel are on your left

hand side.

By train

From Helsinki-Vantaa

Airport take train I or P. Helsinki railway station is the final stop.

Both trains (I and P) run to Helsinki railway station, train I is few

minutes faster. From Helsinki railway station walk across to Stockmann

department store and take tram no 4. Get off at the 4th stop

(Kauppiaankatu). Walk a bit backwards and turn left to Kauppiaankatu.

Walk one block down towards the sea and Marina Congress Center and

Scandic Grand Marina hotel are on your left hand side.

By car

From

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport take highway 45 towards Helsinki downtown.

Follow signs marked Centrum. From Pohjoisranta street, follow signs to

Katajanokka. You will cross a small bridge and see Marina Congress

Center and Scandic Grand Marina hotel.