HOW THE BODY FIGHTS OFF URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS

Uromodulin arranges itself into ladder-like filaments (blue). Each rung corresponds to a protein molecule. The bound E. coli protein FimH, which forms the tip of the bacterial pili, is shown in orange. (Illustration: G. Weiss / ETH Zurich)

Cryo-electron tomography was also the team’s chosen technique for investigating at a larger scale what effect these properties have – this time in the presence of the culprits, the uropathogenic E. coli bacteria. They discovered that the uromodulin filaments literally envelop the pathogen, and that a single uromodulin filament can dock with several pili of a bacterium. “This neutralises the pathogens,” Weiss explains: “Once the bacteria are shielded in this way, they can no longer bind to the cells in the urinary tract, which means they can’t cause infection.” Under an optical microscope, the team also noted the formation of large clumps of hundreds of uromodulin filaments and E. coli cells, which are then presumably simply excreted with the urine.

Finally, the researchers checked to see whether all these processes they had observed in the laboratory also occur in patients. They analysed urine samples from infected patients provided by the Children’s Hospital in Zurich and found exactly the same interactions between uromodulin and the pathogens. “Without interdisciplinary collaboration between different research groups and institutes, it would have been impossible to obtain this set of findings,” stresses ETH Professor Martin Pilhofer, who led the electron tomography investigations.

Pointers for treatment and drug development

The research team’s work offers pointers for how to treat and prevent urinary tract infections without using antibiotics. Until now, patients have often been given preparations that contain the sugar mannose. To a certain extent, these prevent the E. coli bacteria from attaching themselves to the cells of the urinary tract. “Thanks to our analyses, we now know that the bacterial pili recognise not only mannose but also other sugars present on uromodulin,” says Jessica Stanisich, doctoral student and another lead author of the study. “This might indicate that treatment with combined sugar supplements would be more effective.”

