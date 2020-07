(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 09 luglio 2020 CCHP’s executive director, Mei Kwong, provides an easy to follow breakdown of the complicated structure of telehealth policy in the United States. Ms. Kwong compares the complexities of the current policy landscape to the many layers of an onion.

Fonte/Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnZWWbBUTMU