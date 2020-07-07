martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

NON DIMENTICARE L’OBIETTIVO DELLA COPERTURA SANITARIA GLOBALE

LITHUANIA’S AMBASSADOR J. RAGUCKIENė PRESENTS HER LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO DEPUTY MINISTER…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER CONGRATULATES UNITED STATES ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS EARLY ACTION IN BANGLADESH IN ANTICIPATION OF SEVERE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXIV N. 21 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE ANALITICA SULLE MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI IN CORSO E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXIV N. 20 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 509 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CLVII N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 303 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

HOW ‘SMART’ CAN KEEP CITIES SAFER FROM PANDEMICS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 07 luglio 2020 EBRD logo
Youhave subscribed to News from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We have just published this content.
Smart cities will also ease the climate crisis body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

Find us on
Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/ebrdhq ] Twitter [ https://twitter.com/ebrd ] LinkedIn [ http://www.linkedin.com/company/ebrd ] Youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ] Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/ebrd_official/?hl=en ]

[ https://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ]

________________________________________________________________________

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More