HOW SEEDS SPROUT

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 08 marzo 2021 “Tiny seeds grow into many different plants, both large and small. In this informative book, readers learn the parts of the sprouting process. They also learn the parts of a seed and what role each part plays in sprouting. Photographs show readers full-color examples of these parts and steps, allowing them to make connections with the age-appropriate text. This book is sure to spark readers’ interest in plant science”–Provided by publisher.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205374865