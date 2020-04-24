HOW MUCH DOES IT COST CALIFORNIA CANNABIS GROWERS TO SAFETY TEST?

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 24 aprile 2020 (University of California – Davis) The high cost of testing cannabis in California leads to higher prices for the consumer, which could drive consumers to unlicensed markets. A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, finds the safety tests cost growers about 10 percent of the average wholesale price of legal cannabis. The biggest share of this expense comes from failing the test.

